Josh McBride | 5/6/26

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re still searching for that perfect gift, you’re not alone. Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined us with a few simple yet thoughtful ideas that are guaranteed to make Mom feel special without the stress. Whether you’re planning ahead or shopping last-minute, these picks cover all the bases.

From a refreshing bottle of Hampton Water Bubbly to elevate any celebration, to the gentle and nourishing Aquaphor Sensitive Baby Lotion that’s perfect for everyday self-care, there’s something for every type of mom. And if you really want to go all out, a relaxing getaway at Loews Hotels could be the ultimate way to say “thank you.”

Plus, don’t forget to check out Josh’s podcast, The McBride Rewind, where he dives into 90s and 2000s nostalgia with guests like Whoopi Goldberg, Jodie Sweetin, and Ja Rule.

This segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group LLC