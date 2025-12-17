Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh McBride | 12/17/25

Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride returns with simple, stress-free gift ideas to help shoppers check off their holiday lists before Christmas. #PaidForContent
Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas to Finish Your Christmas Shopping
With Christmas right around the corner, many shoppers are still searching for the perfect gifts for friends and family. Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joins us to share easy, last-minute gift inspiration designed to take the pressure out of holiday shopping.

Josh offers ideas that fit a variety of personalities, interests, and age groups, focusing on thoughtful, practical, and fun options that don’t require weeks of planning. Whether you’re shopping for kids, adults, or someone who’s hard to buy for, his suggestions are all about making gifting simpler and keeping the holiday season enjoyable and stress-free.

