Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Josh McBride | 12/1/25

Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares how Experian’s newest tools can help shoppers stay smart, organized, and financially confident heading into the holiday season. #PaidForContent
Pre-Christmas Financial Help with Experian
Posted

Holiday spending can sneak up fast, but Experian is offering a few simple ways to get ahead before the gift lists start stacking up.

Their newest budgeting and credit-tracking tools help shoppers plan smarter, stay organized, and avoid last-minute financial stress. Josh McBride highlights how Experian’s features give users a clearer picture of their spending habits, credit health, and money goals.

With real-time alerts, personalized insights, and easy-to-use dashboards, it’s all about creating a smoother, more mindful holiday season.

Before the shopping rush hits, Experian helps you stay prepared, proactive, and totally in control.

This segment is paid for by Josh McBride

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo