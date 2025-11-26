Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh McBride | 11/26/25

Black Friday is almost here, and Entertainment &amp; Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride shares the hottest deals he’s already spotted. #PaidForContent
Black Friday Deals
Get a head start on your Black Friday shopping with some of Josh McBride’s top picks: Luseta Beauty products at LusetaBeauty.com with code BLACKOUT30 for 30% off, Hulula Home items at Hulalahome.com using code HLLTV25 for 25% off, cozy Breescape Comforters at Breescape.com with 30% off sitewide, and Exoceuticals skincare at Exoceuticals.com with 30% off plus an extra 10% using code EXTRA10.

These deals make it easy to snag something special for yourself or loved ones while the savings last.

