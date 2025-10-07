Josh McBride | 10/7/25

Amazon Prime Day is back October 7 and 8, bringing two full days of massive savings — and entertainment & lifestyle expert Josh McBride is here to break down the deals worth adding to your cart.

Beauty lovers can grab grace & stella products at 25–50% off, perfect for stocking up on skincare favorites. Luseta Beauty is offering up to 30% off haircare essentials, while Eucerin has select products at up to 25% off, making it a smart time to refresh your self-care routine.

From beauty to everyday wellness, Prime Day is the chance to snag trusted products at unbeatable prices. Josh’s picks help cut through the clutter so you score real value.

This segment is paid for by Josh McBride