Josh McBride | 10/30/25

Josh McBride shares this season’s top picks to refresh your routine and inspire your lifestyle. For simple, effective skincare, he recommends Eucerin Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50 and Advanced Repair Lotion. For effortless style, Coofandy delivers versatile wardrobe staples on Amazon.

On the lifestyle side, Josh highlights The Finnish Long Drink, a crisp, ready-to-sip beverage gaining buzz, and Vivrelle, which lets users rotate luxury accessories without the splurge. For a travel-worthy experience, he points to the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman Cookout, combining chefs, culinary events, and sunshine.

This segment was paid for by Josh McBride