Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Josh McBride | 10/30/25

Lifestyle and entertainment expert Josh McBride returns with a curated list of seasonal essentials — spanning skincare, style, lifestyle upgrades, and even a travel-worthy destination.
Season Essentials with Josh McBride
Posted

Josh McBride shares this season’s top picks to refresh your routine and inspire your lifestyle. For simple, effective skincare, he recommends Eucerin Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50 and Advanced Repair Lotion. For effortless style, Coofandy delivers versatile wardrobe staples on Amazon.

On the lifestyle side, Josh highlights The Finnish Long Drink, a crisp, ready-to-sip beverage gaining buzz, and Vivrelle, which lets users rotate luxury accessories without the splurge. For a travel-worthy experience, he points to the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman Cookout, combining chefs, culinary events, and sunshine.

This segment was paid for by Josh McBride

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.