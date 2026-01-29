Josh McBride | 1/29/26

The new year is in full effect, and that means fresh ideas, exciting products, and smart shopping finds. Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with a roundup of must-haves for 2026, featuring everything from stylish deals to home safety essentials and cool accessories. He highlights great finds from Burlington, Kidde, and Revo to help viewers start the year off right.

Whether you’re upgrading your home, refreshing your look, or just love discovering what’s new, Josh’s picks have something for everyone. It’s an easy, fun way to stay on trend and make 2026 your best year yet.

This segment is paid for by Josh McBride