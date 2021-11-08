Jordan's Way | 11/8/21

Jordan’s Way is a national nonprofit tour, created to bring awareness to animal welfare. On Monday (11/8) the tour is stopping at the Desert Haven Animal Society in Pahrump from 10 AM to 2 PM.
50-State Animal Shelter Awareness Tour
Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 15:36:28-05
