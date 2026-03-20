Jon Taffer | 3/20/26

Las Vegas is famous for bold, over-the-top cocktails, and hospitality expert Jon Taffer is bringing that flair directly to viewers with his latest creation: Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon. The unique bourbon features a proprietary browned butter infusion, delivering a smooth, rich flavor profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak. Taffer, best known as the host of Bar Rescue, also shared insider bar tips from decades of experience in the hospitality industry.

Fans in Las Vegas can get an up-close taste of the bourbon at a bottle signing event at Lee’s Discount Liquor, as well as a special tasting at The Golden Tiki. Whether you’re a bourbon enthusiast or just looking for a new favorite drink, Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon promises a decadent sip of Vegas flavor.

