Johnnie Walker RV | 9/4/26

Elliott headed to Mount Charleston with Johnnie Walker RV as Southern Nevada looked ahead to cooler temperatures and the start of fall. CJ Klimer joined him to talk about why the season is a great time to get outdoors, enjoy the scenery and plan a nearby escape.

We explored the RV lifestyle and how modern RVs offered many of the comforts of home while giving families the freedom to explore. From a weekend getaway to a longer road trip, the segment highlighted why fall was a great time to start planning the next adventure.

This segment is paid for by Johnnie Walker RV