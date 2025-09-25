Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Johnnie Walker RV | 9/25/25

Celebrate the season in style with Johnnie Walker RV! Elliott headed out to chat with General Sales Manager Walker Fitch (and some other team members) to see why fall is the perfect time to explore sand dunes, scenic destinations, and the great outdoors.
Fall Into Adventure with Johnnie Walker RV
There’s something magical about fall adventures—the crisp air, vibrant scenery, and wide-open roads waiting to be explored. Johnnie Walker RV makes it easy for families to enjoy this season with the comfort and convenience of RV travel. Whether it’s a weekend escape to Nevada’s iconic sand dunes or a longer journey to discover hidden gems, fall is one of the best times to pack up and go.

For more than 60 years, Johnnie Walker RV has been Las Vegas’ trusted partner in making road trips unforgettable. Their affordable options, starting at just $99/month, open the door to endless adventure. From family bonding to spontaneous getaways, RVing lets you experience the beauty of fall like never before.

This segment was paid for by Johnnie Walker RV

