Johnnie Walker | 7/1/26

RV travel continues to grow in popularity as more families look for affordable, flexible ways to vacation while creating lasting memories together. With the ability to bring the comforts of home on the road, RVing offers travelers the freedom to explore at their own pace without the added costs of flights, hotels, and dining out. For many, it’s become more than just a vacation option — it’s a lifestyle centered around adventure, convenience, and connection.

Jessica headed to Johnnie Walker RV to see what first-time buyers should consider when shopping for an RV, from choosing the right size and features to finding a model that fits their budget and travel goals. The segment also highlighted the dealership’s Hotter Than Summer Sales Event, offering buyers an opportunity to explore special pricing and seasonal deals. For those thinking about RV life, experts say now may be a great time to start the journey.

This segment is paid for by Johnnie Walker RV