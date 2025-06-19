Watch Now
Johnnie Walker | 6/19/25

Looking to escape the Vegas heat? Discover cool destinations and the perfect RV to match your summer getaway goals.
Beat the Heat: Summer RV Adventures with Johnnie Walker RV
When the temps rise, it’s time to roll out! CJ Klimer and Ronnie Corwin from Johnnie Walker RV are here to help families beat the heat with summer road trips made easy.

From Mount Charleston’s shady trails to peaceful Utah lakes and breezy Pacific beaches, they’ll help match you with the right RV — travel trailer, fifth wheel, or motorhome — for your style, size, and budget. Ride into summer savings and comfort. Visit JohnnieWalkerRV.com for current deals and cool getaways.

This segment is paid for by Johnnie Walker

