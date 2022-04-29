John Legend | 4/29/22

A True Legend, John Legend To Be Exact, joins us to talk about their new show here in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino! Tickets are available for select shows through October 29, so you better get yours fast!
Videos
A True Legend, John Legend To Be Exact
Posted at 4:01 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 19:01:35-04
A True Legend, John Legend To Be Exact, joins us to talk about their new show here in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino! Tickets are available for select shows through October 29, so you better get yours fast!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.