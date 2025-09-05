John Hagen | 9/5/25

John Hagen, a retired laparoscopic surgeon from Toronto, brings decades of medical expertise and life experience to his new books. Formerly Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at a major community teaching hospital, Hagen combines his professional insights with personal adventures to captivate readers.

An avid sailor, John has enjoyed winter sailing in the Bahamas and Caribbean and now spends summers cruising Lake Ontario from his home port in Port Credit. His writing reflects a life of discipline, exploration, and passion—offering readers both medical insight and tales of nautical adventure. Discover John’s latest works and explore the stories that merge science and the open water.

This segment was paid for by John Hagen