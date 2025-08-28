John Crist | 8/28/25

Comedian John Crist is gearing up for the fall leg of his Jokes for Humans Tour, starting right here in Las Vegas. Known for his sharp wit and hilarious takes on everyday life, Crist has built a massive following from viral social media clips to sold-out stages, blending clever observational humor with relatable storytelling.

In this tour, audiences can expect Crist to dive into the topics he loves to spoof, with material inspired by his journey from online fame to live performances. He says Vegas is the perfect launchpad for the tour, thanks to its electric energy and diverse crowds. From his early beginnings to his nationwide success, Crist promises a show that’s all about bringing people together through laughter.

