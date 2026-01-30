Joey Chestnut | 1/30/26

Joey Chestnut, the world’s top-ranked competitive eater, is back to defend his crown at the 2026 Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship this Saturday, January 31, in Las Vegas. Fans are in for an electrifying spectacle as challengers attempt to unseat the reigning champion, testing speed, strategy, and sheer stomach power.

With records on the line and fierce competitors ready to take him on, the stakes have never been higher. Will Chestnut solidify his dominance once again, or will a new champion rise to the occasion? Either way, it’s sure to be a thrilling, jaw-dropping event that no competitive eating fan will want to miss.