JoAnn Butler | 6/23/26

Summer is here, and with it comes backyard barbecues, game-day gatherings, and plenty of time spent outdoors with family and friends. To help make the season a little easier, lifestyle editor JoAnn Butler joined the show to spotlight some must-have products designed to simplify hosting and keep households running smoothly during the busiest months of the year.

From convenient shopping solutions and ready-made entertaining kits to energy-boosting drinks, laundry essentials, and insect control, Butler shared a variety of seasonal picks for both indoor and outdoor living. Whether planning a watch party, firing up the grill, or simply looking for practical everyday essentials, these summer recommendations are aimed at helping viewers stay organized, comfortable, and ready for whatever the season brings.

This segment is paid for by Shipt, V8, Downy & Zevo