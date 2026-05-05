Joann Butler | 5/5/26

There’s still time to make Mom feel truly special—and the best gifts right now are the ones that blend self-care, usefulness, and a personal touch. Thoughtful gifts that help her relax or make everyday life easier tend to mean more than the usual flowers and chocolates.

A luxe combo like Olay Super Serum Body Wash paired with a matching lotion makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift because it turns her everyday routine into a spa-like experience while delivering real skincare benefits like hydration, smoothing, and glow.

Reynolds Wrap Fun Foil makes an everyday item a great Mother’s Day add-on because it turns simple meals, leftovers, or homemade treats into thoughtful, heart-filled gestures with a cute, festive touch.

What about a great book? ‘Happiness Included’ by Jan Brady and Beyond is available at Greenlight Online Bookstore. Make sure to scroll on the online store to find other small adorable gifts like coffee grounds, apron and mugs!

This segment is paid for by Olay & Reynolds Wrap®