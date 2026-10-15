JoAnn Butler | 10/15/26

Fall is packed with football weekends, busy weeknights and Friendsgiving gatherings, making it the perfect time to plan ahead and save where you can.

Lifestyle expert JoAnn Butler joined us to highlight seasonal deals and convenient ways to keep the kitchen stocked without adding another errand to the calendar. Through Shipt, shoppers can enjoy the convenience of having groceries delivered, while Sprouts Farmers Market offers fresh foods and ingredients for everyday meals and seasonal entertaining.

Whether you're preparing quick dinners for the family, hosting friends for the big game or getting ready for a fall gathering, a little planning can make the season easier.

This segment is paid for by Shipt