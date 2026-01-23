Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Joann Butler | 1/23/26

Just in time for the Big Game, Lifeminute’s Editor-in-Chief and lifestyle expert Joann Butler is sharing her top tips for hosting like a pro.
Big Game: Host Like A Champion Tour
Lifeminute’s Editor-in-Chief and one of our favorite lifestyle experts, Joann Butler, joins us with the scoop on the best game day eats. Whether you're hosting a full-blown watch party or keeping it low-key with friends, Joann is sharing simple ways to level up your spread.

From fresh, flavorful guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico to hearty favorites inspired by BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, it’s all about big taste with minimal effort. She’ll also share smart hosting tips that make entertaining stress-free, fun, and totally championship-worthy.

Get ready to host like a true game day MVP.

This segment is paid for by McCain, Avocados From Mexico, Bj's Restaurants & Brewhouse

