Joann Butler | 1/23/26

Lifeminute’s Editor-in-Chief and one of our favorite lifestyle experts, Joann Butler, joins us with the scoop on the best game day eats. Whether you're hosting a full-blown watch party or keeping it low-key with friends, Joann is sharing simple ways to level up your spread.

From fresh, flavorful guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico to hearty favorites inspired by BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, it’s all about big taste with minimal effort. She’ll also share smart hosting tips that make entertaining stress-free, fun, and totally championship-worthy.

Get ready to host like a true game day MVP.

This segment is paid for by McCain, Avocados From Mexico, Bj's Restaurants & Brewhouse