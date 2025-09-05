JMM Consulting Group LLC | 9/5/25

Back-to-school season is here, and that means it’s time for new supplies, fresh styles, and smart essentials to set kids up for success. Lifestyle and entertainment expert Josh McBride brings his top recommendations, from trendy accessories to practical products every student will love. His picks cover everything from everyday classroom tools to confidence-boosting essentials.

Highlights include eyewear deals from Eyebuydirect, the classic BIC 4-Color Pen, AXE grooming products, Aquaphor’s healing balm stick, and stylish home touches from Hulala Home. Josh even has a family-friendly travel recommendation with Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas. With tips like these, heading back to school has never been more fun—or more prepared.

This segment was paid for by JMM Consulting Group LLC