JMM Consulting Group LLC | 05/20/26

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and if your plans still need a little help, Josh McBride has you covered! The entertainment and lifestyle expert stopped by with some fun and practical picks to kick off summer the right way. Josh showed off Zygo, a unique underwater headphone system perfect for swimmers looking to stay entertained while getting laps in. He also highlighted ROVR coolers and wagons, built for beach days, tailgates, and backyard parties with plenty of storage and rugged features. And for anyone looking to turn the long weekend into a luxury escape, Josh shared why Loews Chicago Hotel is a top destination for a stylish Memorial Day getaway.

This segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group LLC