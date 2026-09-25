Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis | 9/25/26

Two of the most influential producers in pop and R&B are bringing their biggest songs back to Las Vegas. Five-time Grammy Award winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are returning to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for their final “Nothing But Hits” shows. The legendary duo’s catalog includes 42 Billboard No. 1 hits and more than 100 gold, platinum, multi-platinum and diamond albums.

Joining them on stage are American Idol winner Ruben Studdard and Star Search winner Shanice Wilson, along with a world-class live band. The show goes beyond the music, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the stories, studio moments and creative breakthroughs behind hits including “Escapade,” “Can You Stand The Rain,” “Human” and “Saturday Love.”

