Jiaoying Summers | 2/16/26

Jiaoying Summers chats monthly headlining at Tuscany Suites, her Hulu special, hit podcast, and explosive rise from viral clips to global stages.
Jiaoying Summers: From Viral Sensation to Hulu Stardom
Today we welcomed comedian Jiaoying Summers, whose bold humor has made her one of the most talked-about voices in comedy.

Fresh off her monthly residency at The Copa Room inside Tuscany Suites & Casino in Las Vegas, Jiaoying opens up about her first hour-long comedy special What Specie Are You?, her wildly popular podcast Tiger Mom, where she blends laughter with real talk on life, family, and the immigrant experience, connecting with hundreds of thousands of listeners each week.

She reflects on how viral social media moments like her “Uber Karen” sketches helped ignite her rise, turning clips into millions of views and a fanbase that now spans continents. Her story is one of resilience, bold laughs, and creative grit—making her one of comedy’s most dynamic voices today.

