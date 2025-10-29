Jett Productions | 10/29/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chantell Preston, founder and CEO of Preston Partners, shares strategies for empowering children and supporting parents through structured activities, resilience coaching, and practical tools for family balance.
Building Resilience: Helping Kids Thrive With Chantell Preston
Chantell Preston knows the pressures today’s families face — balancing work, homework, after-school activities, and family time can feel overwhelming. With nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare and business leadership, Chantell is now focused on youth mental resilience. She highlights how structured activities, coaching, and intentional support can help children navigate challenges and build confidence, even in an age when stress and anxiety among kids are on the rise. Chantell also provides practical strategies for parents to manage their own workload, set boundaries, and ease guilt, showing families how to thrive together. From dance programs to youth coaching initiatives, her high-impact approach empowers kids and guides parents toward balance and success.

