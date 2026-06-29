Jennifer Shahade | 6/29/26

Chess is booming again, and Jennifer Shahade is here to explain why. The three-time national chess champion stopped by while in Las Vegas for the World Series of Poker to talk about the game’s rise in popularity among kids, families, and online audiences.

From building confidence and resilience to sharpening decision-making skills, Jennifer shares why chess is much more than a board game. As an author, parent, and advocate for youth chess, she’s also passionate about inspiring more girls to get involved and showing how the game can open doors both on and off the board.