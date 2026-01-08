Jennifer Jolly | 1/8/26

CES 2026 isn’t just about “someday” tech — this year, the focus is on gadgets that matter right now. Emmy-winning tech columnist Jennifer Jolly is live in Las Vegas showcasing tools that improve daily life, from AI-powered scam protection and robot window cleaners to cutting-edge TVs like the LG 4K OLED Zero Connect Wallpaper TV.

There’s also tech boosting mobility and independence, like the Hypershell X Ultra AI-powered outdoor exoskeleton, and backyard innovations such as the Birdfy Hum Bloom that turn your garden into a mini nature documentary. With privacy, safety, and convenience leading the way, CES 2026 proves that smart tech isn’t just cool—it’s practical too!

