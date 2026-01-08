Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Jennifer Jolly | 1/8/26

Jennifer Jolly gives an exclusive first look at CES 2026 gadgets designed for privacy, safety, accessibility, and everyday peace of mind.
Jennifer Jolly gives an exclusive first look at CES 2026 gadgets designed for privacy, safety, accessibility, and everyday peace of mind.
Posted

CES 2026 isn’t just about “someday” tech — this year, the focus is on gadgets that matter right now. Emmy-winning tech columnist Jennifer Jolly is live in Las Vegas showcasing tools that improve daily life, from AI-powered scam protection and robot window cleaners to cutting-edge TVs like the LG 4K OLED Zero Connect Wallpaper TV.

There’s also tech boosting mobility and independence, like the Hypershell X Ultra AI-powered outdoor exoskeleton, and backyard innovations such as the Birdfy Hum Bloom that turn your garden into a mini nature documentary. With privacy, safety, and convenience leading the way, CES 2026 proves that smart tech isn’t just cool—it’s practical too!

This segment is paid for by Techish.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo