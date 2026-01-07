Jennifer Jolly | 1/7/26

Las Vegas is buzzing with more than 100,000 tech fans for CES 2026, the ultimate playground for the latest gadgets and innovations.

Emmy-winning tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly is on the floor giving an inside look at the coolest new tools and tech making waves this year. From AI-powered pool robots and smart locks to Dolby Vision 2 TVs, Elgato Stream Deck MK.2, and the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet, there’s something to wow every tech lover.

Jennifer shares her favorites, explains what could change the way we watch, work, and play, and points viewers to where they can dive deeper into the latest gadgets. Don’t miss this front-row pass to the most influential tech event in the world!

This segment is paid for by Techish.com