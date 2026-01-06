Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Jennifer Jolly | 1/6/26

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly offers an early look at the biggest trends and innovations coming out of CES, from smarter gadgets to game-changing technology.
A Sneak Peek at CES: What’s Next in Tech
Posted

CES is known for unveiling the tech that will shape how we live, work, and play, and this year is no exception. Tech expert Jennifer Jolly gives a sneak peek at some of the standout innovations making waves, including smarter home devices, cutting-edge wearables, and technology designed to make everyday life easier and more connected.

From practical upgrades to futuristic concepts, CES continues to highlight how quickly technology is evolving. Jennifer breaks down what consumers should actually pay attention to, separating the hype from the truly useful tech.

Whether it’s advancements in AI, personal devices, or home technology, CES offers a glimpse into what’s coming next, and what could soon become part of everyday life.

This segment is paid for by Techish.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo