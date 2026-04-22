Jen Kramer | 4/22/26

Award-winning magician Jen Kramer is celebrating an incredible milestone—her 1,000th performance in Las Vegas. As one of the only female magicians headlining her own show, she’s built a reputation for blending sleight-of-hand magic, storytelling, and interactive moments that keep audiences amazed and engaged.

Jen stopped by the studio to perform a few mind-blowing tricks and reflect on what this achievement means to her career. She’ll also share details about her special celebration show happening April 24 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where fans can experience the magic live.

