Jeffrey Wands | 10/24/25

Las Vegas welcomes Jeffrey Wands, acclaimed psychic medium, bestselling author, and national radio personality, for two unforgettable nights at Notoriety Theater on October 25 &amp; 26.
Psychic Medium Jeffrey Wands Live at Notoriety Theater
This Halloween season, audiences can experience something beyond the usual tricks with Jeffrey Wands. Known for his intimate readings and profound insights, Jeffrey brings his talents live to the Notoriety Theater for two special performances. Fans will get a glimpse of his abilities through interactive readings, providing unforgettable moments that connect the spiritual and the personal. Whether you’re a longtime follower or new to psychic experiences, Jeffrey’s shows promise an engaging and unique way to celebrate the season. Don’t miss your chance to see him live in Las Vegas!

