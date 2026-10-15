Jeffrey Burr Law Firm | 10/15/26

Blended families often face unique estate-planning challenges that a basic will may not address. Without a clear plan, a surviving spouse could inherit the entire estate, potentially leaving children from a previous relationship unintentionally excluded.

Collins Hunsaker, an attorney with Jeffrey Burr Estate Planning & Probate Attorneys who holds an advanced law degree in taxation, discussed common estate-planning mistakes blended families should avoid.

The conversation explored tools that can help families balance their loved ones’ needs, including trusts, updated beneficiary designations and guardianship nominations for minor children.

With thoughtful planning, families can establish clearer instructions for how assets should be distributed, provide for a surviving spouse and help protect the inheritance they intend to leave their children.

This segment is paid for by Jeffrey Burr Law Firm