Jeffrey Burr| 3/3/26

Attorney Burke Williamson explains how a strategic estate plan can protect assets, reduce taxes, and ensure a smooth transition for your heirs. #PaidForContent
Smart estate planning for peace of mind
The ultimate goal of estate planning is to protect and preserve your assets—both now and for the next generation. Burke Williamson, Attorney at Law and LL.M., says a comprehensive plan should meet your needs during your lifetime while ensuring a smooth transition to your heirs. One key component is minimizing potential tax consequences through thoughtful strategy. At the Law Firm of Jeffrey Burr, estate planning attorneys are either CPAs or hold advanced degrees in business or taxation, bringing a deep understanding of complex financial matters. Their team works to design plans that address tax concerns in the most efficient and effective way possible.

This segment is paid for by Jeffrey Burr

