Jeff Dunham | 10/14/21

Famous ventriloquist Jeff Dunham returns to Las Vegas for 'Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?'. The show will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 PM.
'Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace
Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:24:08-04
