Jeff Corwin's Southern Wild | 9/28/26

Jeff Corwin is back on ABC with a new adventure that takes viewers deep into the wilds of North Carolina. In “Jeff Corwin’s Southern Wild,” the Emmy-winning conservationist travels from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic coast, exploring the state’s wildlife, natural environments and the people working to protect them. The series premieres October 3 and airs weekend mornings on ABC stations nationwide..

Elliott spoke with Jeff Corwin and Dr. Lee King, President of Lees-McRae College, about the new series and the college’s role in bringing wildlife education and conservation to the screen. Along the way, Corwin encounters black bears, alligators, sea turtles, bats and salamanders, while also highlighting wildlife rehabilitation, research and the hands-on work of Lees-McRae students, educators and conservationists.

