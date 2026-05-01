Jeezy | 5/1/26

Hip-hop legend Jeezy swung through The Blend studio to talk all about his latest project, Legend Of The Snowman. Known for shaping an era of trap music and storytelling through his lyrics, Jeezy breaks down the inspiration behind the project and what it represents in his journey as an artist.

From his early days in Atlanta to becoming a cultural force in hip-hop, Jeezy continues to evolve while staying true to his roots. In this conversation, he opens up about the creative process, the meaning behind <i>Legend Of The Snowman</i>, and what fans can expect next from him.