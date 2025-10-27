Jammyland | 10/27/25

Elliott went to discover the seasonal offerings at Jammyland, where co-owner Allan Katz has transformed the beloved reggae kitchen into a chilling cocktail haven. The Black Lagoon pop-up brings an immersive Halloween experience packed with bold, themed drinks and over-the-top decor that’s equal parts spooky and stylish. From eerie lighting and haunting reggae beats to show-stopping cocktails crafted by Allan himself, guests are in for a frightfully fun night. If you’re looking for Halloween spirit with a little extra flavor, head to Jammyland in the Arts District — where the drinks are dark, the vibes are good, and the ghosts are friendly.
