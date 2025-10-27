Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jammyland | 10/27/25

Elliott headed to Downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District to explore the hauntingly cool Black Lagoon pop-up at Jammyland Cocktail Bar &amp; Reggae Kitchen — a spooky seasonal takeover that’s all about creepy cocktails, eerie decor, and Halloween fun done island-style.
Dark Spirits and Good Vibes: Back Lagoon takes over Jammyland
Elliott went to discover the seasonal offerings at Jammyland, where co-owner Allan Katz has transformed the beloved reggae kitchen into a chilling cocktail haven. The Black Lagoon pop-up brings an immersive Halloween experience packed with bold, themed drinks and over-the-top decor that’s equal parts spooky and stylish. From eerie lighting and haunting reggae beats to show-stopping cocktails crafted by Allan himself, guests are in for a frightfully fun night. If you’re looking for Halloween spirit with a little extra flavor, head to Jammyland in the Arts District — where the drinks are dark, the vibes are good, and the ghosts are friendly.

