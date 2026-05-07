James S. Wynecoop | 5/7/26

After more than four decades dedicated to public safety, leadership, and community service, James Scott Wynecoop is now sharing his story in a powerful new way. Starting at just nineteen years old as one of the youngest Tribal Police Officers on the Spokane Reservation, Wynecoop built a career grounded in integrity, resilience, and a deep commitment to the communities he served.

His journey took him from tribal policing to high-pressure roles in Alaska’s North Slope, where he worked as a security officer, firefighter, and EMT in remote and challenging conditions. Now an author, Wynecoop reflects on those experiences in his book Death of America, offering insight into leadership, service, and the evolving challenges facing law enforcement today. It’s a conversation that brings decades of real-world perspective into focus, both on the page and beyond.

This segment is paid for by TH7 Media