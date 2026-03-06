Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation | 3/6/26

As Reading Week wraps up, many parents wonder how to keep that excitement alive. The answer is simple — keep the story going. Maverick’s world makes it easy to turn one week of reading into a year-round adventure. Start by inventing your own Maverick story at home, or create a family reading journal filled with favorite moments and doodles. Encourage kids to draw illustrations for the books they finish, visit the library to find similar action-packed series, and trade books with friends to discover new favorites. When kids stay curious and creative, every week can feel like Reading Week — no trophy required.

This segment is paid for by Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation