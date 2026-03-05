Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation | 3/5/26

Maverick the Hockey Player helps kids learn kindness, courage, and teamwork — and how Reading Week can turn stories into real-life character-building moments. #PaidForContent
Turning Reading Week Into Real-Life Lessons
Books have a way of teaching lessons without feeling like homework. In The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player, the excitement of the game is matched by powerful themes of kindness, courage, and teamwork. Reading Week is the perfect time to connect those lessons to everyday life. Parents can ask, “What would Maverick do?” during tricky moments, tie teamwork themes to school projects, or even act out scenes to spark discussion. Encouraging values at home — like helping siblings or sharing responsibilities — reinforces the message. Stories like Maverick’s remind kids that both sports and school come with wins, losses, and chances to grow stronger each day.

