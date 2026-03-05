Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation | 3/5/26

Books have a way of teaching lessons without feeling like homework. In The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player, the excitement of the game is matched by powerful themes of kindness, courage, and teamwork. Reading Week is the perfect time to connect those lessons to everyday life. Parents can ask, “What would Maverick do?” during tricky moments, tie teamwork themes to school projects, or even act out scenes to spark discussion. Encouraging values at home — like helping siblings or sharing responsibilities — reinforces the message. Stories like Maverick’s remind kids that both sports and school come with wins, losses, and chances to grow stronger each day.

