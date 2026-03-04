Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation | 3/4/26

Reading Week isn’t just about fun — it’s about building skills kids will carry forever, especially perseverance. In The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player, Maverick faces challenges on and off the ice but refuses to give up. Parents can reinforce that lesson by setting small reading goals, revisiting tougher books to build confidence, and celebrating effort over results. Sharing stories of persistence — from Maverick’s tough games to real-life athletes who overcame obstacles — helps kids connect determination to everyday life. When children see characters push through adversity, they feel inspired to do the same. That’s the magic of Reading Week: every page turns into a life lesson.

This segment is paid for by Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation