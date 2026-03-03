Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation| 3/3/26

No one understands teamwork better than the hero of The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player. Maverick and his friends share ideas and support one another to win, and you can bring that same energy to family reading time. Try buddy reading by pairing siblings or friends to take turns aloud. Host family reading nights with books, popcorn, and blankets, then break down the “play” by sharing favorite or funniest moments. Encourage the team with cheers for reading goals, and celebrate every finished book with a paper trophy on the fridge. When kids see reading as a team effort, it becomes something bigger—and a lot more fun.

