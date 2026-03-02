Jake Kielb's Hockey Foundation | 3/2/26

Happy Reading Week! It’s the perfect excuse to dive into a page-turner like The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player, a story filled with action, sportsmanship, and meaningful life lessons. Maverick’s journey goes beyond the rink, showing kids that teamwork, perseverance, and heart matter just as much as scoring the winning goal.

To make reading extra fun, choose high-energy books, create a cozy themed nook, and use playful voices to bring characters to life. Match stories to your child’s hobbies and celebrate each finished chapter like a goal on the scoreboard. Reading Week is all about making books exciting—and turning every page into a win.

This segment is paid for by Jake Kielb's Hockey Foundation