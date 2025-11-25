Jake Kielb's Hockey Foundation | 11/25/25

Jake Kielb’s Hockey Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is on a mission to grow youth hockey in Southern Nevada by removing economic barriers. They’re now running a capital campaign to build the Las Vegas Community Sports Complex, featuring the region’s first nonprofit community ice rink and a multi-use indoor turf field.

Designed, built, and operated by the foundation, the complex will give athletes of all ages a safe place to train, compete, and develop skills. This initiative ensures that every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to play and grow in sports.

