Jake Kielb's Hockey Foundation | 10/21/25

Gina Usufzy, hockey mom and author, introduces The Adventures of Maverick the Hockey Player, a children’s book series inspired by her son, Maverick. The series blends fun hockey stories with important life lessons, showing kids how teamwork, perseverance, and kindness can help them both on and off the ice. Maverick joins his mom to discuss how lessons learned on the rink translate into everyday challenges, helping children grow confident, resilient, and compassionate. Families can explore the books to inspire young readers to believe in themselves while enjoying the excitement of hockey.

This segment was paid for by Jake Kielb's Hockey Foundation