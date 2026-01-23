Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jackson Hewitt Tax Services | 1/23/26

Tax season just got a lot more fun! Enter Jackson Hewitt’s Refund Jeans sweepstakes for a chance to score limited‑edition denim with oversized pockets made for your refund.
Win Refund Jeans with Jackson Hewitt!
Posted

Jackson Hewitt has launched Refund Jeans — specially designed jeans with extra‑deep pockets built for holding your biggest tax refund yet!

These limited‑edition jeans aren’t sold in stores — instead, 100 lucky Instagram followers can win a free pair by engaging with Jackson Hewitt’s posts and entering the sweepstakes through February 11, 2026.

To enter, follow @jacksonhewitttaxservice, like the <i>Refund Jeans</i> post, comment what you’d do with your refund, tag a friend, and drop the hashtags #BigRefundEnergy and #SweepsEntry.

It’s a fun way to combine tax season excitement with a cool giveaway — and who doesn’t want bigger pockets for that refund cash?

This segment is paid for by Jackson Hewitt Tax Services

