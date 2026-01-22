Jackson Hewitt Tax Services | 1/22/26

Jada Mounts, spokesperson for Jackson Hewitt, is bringing the Brewitt coffee truck to Las Vegas on Thursday 1/22 and Friday 1/23.

Visitors can enjoy a free cup of coffee while learning why filing taxes early is a smart move for everyone. Plus, Jackson Hewitt is celebrating the season with their fun Refund Jeans promotion — a chance to combine style, savvy, and smart tax timing!

Don’t miss this unique combo of caffeine, advice, and giveaways — it’s the perfect way to kick off tax season while having a little fun along the way.

This segment is paid for by Jackson Hewitt Tax Services