Jackson Hewitt Tax Services | 1/22/26

Tax season just got a lot more fun! Enter Jackson Hewitt’s Refund Jeans sweepstakes for a chance to score limited‑edition denim with oversized pockets made for your refund.
Jada Mounts, spokesperson for Jackson Hewitt, is bringing the Brewitt coffee truck to Las Vegas on Thursday 1/22 and Friday 1/23.

Visitors can enjoy a free cup of coffee while learning why filing taxes early is a smart move for everyone. Plus, Jackson Hewitt is celebrating the season with their fun Refund Jeans promotion — a chance to combine style, savvy, and smart tax timing!

Don’t miss this unique combo of caffeine, advice, and giveaways — it’s the perfect way to kick off tax season while having a little fun along the way.

This segment is paid for by Jackson Hewitt Tax Services

