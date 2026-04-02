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Jackson Hewitt | 4/2/26

As National Get It Done Day approaches, tax experts encourage Americans to stop procrastinating and finally check taxes off their list. #PaidForContent
National Get It Done Day Inspires Last-Minute Tax Filers to Take Action
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With National Get It Done Day landing on April 2nd, JoAnn Butler is encouraging Americans to tackle those lingering to-do lists—starting with their taxes. Studies show that nearly half of Americans spend more time thinking about tasks than actually completing them, making this the perfect moment to shift gears and take action.

That’s where Jackson Hewitt steps in, helping procrastinators turn delays into “pro-taxination” with expert support to get filings done quickly and accurately. As the tax deadline approaches, it’s a timely reminder that checking this major task off your list can bring peace of mind—and maybe even a refund.

This segment is paid for by Jackson Hewitt

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