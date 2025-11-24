Jabbawockeez |11/24/25

The Jabbawockeez are lighting up Las Vegas with their new residency, FREQNCY, which opened October 24. Founders Kevin Brewer and Joseph Larot, along with Rynan Paguio, discuss the incredible success of the grand opening and the dedication required to keep their performances fresh and competitive on the Strip.

The team highlights their collaboration with global streaming star Kai Cenat, performing on his Mafiathon twice, and shares the positive feedback from fans worldwide.

Fans are encouraged to go experience FREQNCY live for themselves to see an unforgettable Vegas show.