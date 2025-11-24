Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Jabbawockeez |11/24/25

The iconic Jabbawockeez share the excitement behind their new Vegas residency, collaborations with top creators, and F1 Vegas performance.
Jabbawockeez Take Las Vegas by Storm with New Residency FREQNCY
Posted
and last updated

The Jabbawockeez are lighting up Las Vegas with their new residency, FREQNCY, which opened October 24. Founders Kevin Brewer and Joseph Larot, along with Rynan Paguio, discuss the incredible success of the grand opening and the dedication required to keep their performances fresh and competitive on the Strip. 

The team highlights their collaboration with global streaming star Kai Cenat, performing on his Mafiathon twice, and shares the positive feedback from fans worldwide.

Fans are encouraged to go experience FREQNCY live for themselves to see an unforgettable Vegas show.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo